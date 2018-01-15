Business

Bump stock ban signed into law in New Jersey

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 02:47 PM

TRENTON, N.J.

Gov. Chris Christie has signed into a law a bill banning bump stocks, like the one a gunman used in the Las Vegas concert shooting to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a rapid-shooting gun.

The outgoing Republican governor made no statement Monday on the Democratic-sponsored legislation making ownership of the devices illegal. Under previous law they weren't banned but were barred from legal use on weapons.

NJ.com reports that owners have 90 days to surrender bump stocks or "trigger cranks." Retailers have 30 days. Sale or possession now carries a three- to five-year sentence, a fine of up to $15,000, or both.

Bump stocks substitute for the regular stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle, allowing the weapon to fire continuously, up to 400 to 800 rounds a minute.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

    Brightline launched their first train route from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, bringing new commuting options that the rail line says will alleviate traffic hassles for commuters, while also offering comfort and convenient amenities. Routes to Miami and Orlando are next for the rail line.

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video