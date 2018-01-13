Business

White House: Trump gets 'in-depth' China trade briefing

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

January 13, 2018 03:47 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

The White House says President Donald Trump has received an "in-depth" briefing on trade with China and its economy.

Trump met Saturday in Florida with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says also discussed ongoing talks with Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. The three countries are parties to the agreement. Trump says he wants better terms for the U.S. or he'll pull out of NAFTA.

Trump is also seeking China's help pressuring North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

The president has complained about longstanding trade deficits with the Asian economic powerhouse. Walters says he was also updated on pending enforcement actions against China.

Trump is spending the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at his estate in Palm Beach.

