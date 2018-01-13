Business

As protests wane, Iran lifts ban on messaging app Telegram

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 02:10 PM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that the ban on a popular messaging app has been lifted, two weeks after waning anti-government protests in which more than 21 people were killed.

The Saturday report says Telegram, which has some 40 million users in Iran, is now accessible once again through both Wi-Fi and mobile networks.

The Associated Press spoke on Saturday with residents from several cities across the country, including Shiraz, Isfahan, Bandar Abbas, Rasht and Oroumieh, who all confirmed that they now have access to the app.

Iran shut down Telegram and the picture-sharing app Instagram during the protests in early January, saying rioters were using them to spread unrest. Soon afterward authorities restored access to Instagram but Telegram remained banned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

    Brightline launched their first train route from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, bringing new commuting options that the rail line says will alleviate traffic hassles for commuters, while also offering comfort and convenient amenities. Routes to Miami and Orlando are next for the rail line.

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video