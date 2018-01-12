Business

Changes coming to Roseburg VA health care system after probe

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 03:14 PM

EUGENE, Ore.

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio says changes will be made to the Veterans Affairs health care system in Roseburg after an investigation into allegations of mismanagement, misconduct and degraded patient care in the system.

The Register-Guard reports DeFazio announced Thursday that some senior managers will be removed.

DeFazio did not say which managers will be reassigned or removed.

The changes are expected to affect operations at the VA clinic in Eugene that is part of the Roseburg system.

Roseburg VA spokesman Shanon Goodwin says they appreciate the investigation and are fully cooperating.

DeFazio says he pushed for the investigation after Roseburg system employees submitted more than 200 complaints.

In December, a coalition of 20 veterans groups from Douglas County in southwestern Oregon sought the removal of a lead doctor.

