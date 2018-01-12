Pipeline protester won't get more details on FBI informant

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Red Fawn Fallis, of Denver, stands outside the federal courthouse in Bismarck, N.D. Fallis, accused of shooting at law officers in October 2016 during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, will not receive more information about an FBI informant she alleges seduced her and owned the gun. She is to stand trial in federal court in Fargo beginning Jan. 29, 2018. No one was injured in the shooting, The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File Tom Stromme