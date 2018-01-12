Business

European Parliament report urges 2 Malta officials removed

By STEPHEN CALLEJA Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:59 PM

VALLETTA, Malta

A European Parliament report says two top Maltese officials should be removed and brought to justice for alleged money laundering, saying their continued presence in the government fuels the perception of impunity on the Mediterranean island.

The report from a European Parliamentary commission of inquiry into allegations of money laundering and tax evasion in Malta didn't name the officials. But it clearly was referring to Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the premier's chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

Mizzi and Schembri were named in the Panama Papers in 2016 as having secretly opened companies in Panama. Both admitted to opening companies but denied laundering money.

They haven't responded to Thursday's report, which said that "keeping them in office affects the credibility of the government, fuels the perception of immunity and may result in further damage to state interests by enabling the continuation of criminal activity."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both Mizzi and Schembri retained their jobs after the June 2017 election called by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat a year ahead of schedule after it was revealed that Muscat's wife was also an owner of a company in Panama.

The Muscats deny the allegation. A magisterial investigation launched in April last year has yet to be concluded.

The report was drawn up by a parliamentary committee investigating allegations that Malta contravenes and misapplies European Union laws concerning money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion. A fact-finding mission, led by Socialist lawmaker Ana Gomes, was sent to Malta late last year after the Oct. 16 car bomb slaying of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who had reported on wrongdoing by Malta's elite.

The parliamentarians expressed serious concerns about what it called Malta's "unclear separation of powers" as well as its "weak" implementation of anti-money laundering legislation and the "serious problems" in a program allowing people to buy Maltese citizenship.

The Maltese government has so far refused to publish the names or nationalities of the people who have paid 650,000 euros ($792,000) apiece to be granted Maltese citizenship. Because of Malta's EU membership, that automatically grants them EU citizenship, a very valuable commodity.

The report urged the government to publish the list of foreigners granted citizenship under the program, and said the European Commission should assess the program to see if it has distorted European markets or EU security.

On the banking front, the report flagged the low rate of banking investigations and called on the European Banking Authority and the European Central Bank to assess whether Maltese authorities were "fully equipped and free from conflicts of interest" to perform their duties.

The report also requested the European Commission take note of practices used against the Maltese media, including Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, which aim to intimidate and silence media by burdening them with high legal costs. Most media in Malta have been hit by such suits, which may be winnable in court but at a prohibitively high cost.

The report called for Malta to "actively ensure the protection of media freedom" by drawing up laws to "curtail these abusive practices."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science

    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is a civilization scale mission, set to look back to the first galaxies formed after the Big Bang and help answer the question "are we alone in the universe?" After passing a key test at Johnson Space Center designed to simulate the cold vacuum of space, Webb is ready for the next step ahead of a launch in 2019.

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science 2:04

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video