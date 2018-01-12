Business

Japanese PM kicks off six-nation European tour in Estonia

By JARI TANNER Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:46 PM

TALLINN, Estonia

Japan's prime minister has kicked off a five-day European tour to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania — becoming the first-ever head of the Asian nation to visit those countries.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived Friday in Estonia's capital of Tallinn, where he focused on cybersecurity and information technology issues. The small Baltic nation of 1.3 million people is considered one of Europe's most advanced technological nations.

Tokyo has been increasingly worried about potential cyberthreats from North Korea and China, and is looking to learn from Estonia, whose public institutions and private companies were hit by a large-scale cyberattack in 2007.

Following a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Abe said both leaders agreed about the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear arms program. He urged the international community to "maximize the pressure" on Pyongyang.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Abe is expected to address the North Korea issue in more detail when he visits Bulgaria, which took over the European Union's rotating presidency from Estonia on Jan. 1.

Abe announced that Japan would join NATO's cyberdefense center in Tallinn to boost its capabilities to deal with digital threats.

Abe also met with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid over discussions on EU-Japan relations and bilateral trade, accompanied by a business delegation with several dozen representatives from Japanese companies.

He travels to Estonia's Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science

    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is a civilization scale mission, set to look back to the first galaxies formed after the Big Bang and help answer the question "are we alone in the universe?" After passing a key test at Johnson Space Center designed to simulate the cold vacuum of space, Webb is ready for the next step ahead of a launch in 2019.

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science 2:04

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video