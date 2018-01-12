Business

Nepal accesses internet through China, ending India monopoly

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 05:06 AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal

Nepal opened an optical fiber link across the Himalayan mountains to China on Friday, ending years of dependency on India for internet access.

Information minister Mohan Bahadur Basnet inaugurated the link in a ceremony in the capital, Kathmandu.

The optical fiber line crosses into China from the Rasuwagadhi border point, northwest of Kathmandu.

Until Friday, landlocked Nepal's only internet connections were through three access points in neighboring India. China is providing an additional route to the global internet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nepal is covered on three sides by India, which has extensive influence on its economy and politics. China and Nepal share a border covered with high mountain peaks.

Work on a communications link to China was completed in December 2014, but it was completely destroyed in a devastating earthquake in April 2015. A land transportation route through the Tatopani border point to China is still closed.

China has helped build highways, communication systems and hospitals in Nepal.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science

    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is a civilization scale mission, set to look back to the first galaxies formed after the Big Bang and help answer the question "are we alone in the universe?" After passing a key test at Johnson Space Center designed to simulate the cold vacuum of space, Webb is ready for the next step ahead of a launch in 2019.

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science 2:04

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video