Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to release state budget proposal

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:37 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to roll out his proposed state spending plan for the coming budget year after promising $100 million in new money for school capital spending.

Friday's scheduled release of Ducey's fourth draft budget will highlight details on priorities he laid out in his state of the state address on Monday. The Republican promised to begin restoring recession-era school funding cuts and followed up with some details the next day.

The budget is expected to top $10 billion for the first time since the Great Recession.

The legislature's budget analysts predicted in October that a revenue shortfall could top $100 million in the current and coming year as corporate tax cuts continue to overwhelm increases in other tax collections.

The governor's plan often uses different revenue estimates.

