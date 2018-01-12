State's tax agency has new commissioner

New Hampshire's Department of Revenue Administration has a new commissioner.
Lindsey Stepp, of Holderness, served as assistant commissioner for nearly two years and was acting commissioner following John Beardmore's resignation. Stepp is the first woman to lead the agency, which was established in 1973.
Stepp will lead the state's tax agency, which is responsible for collecting in excess $1 billion in annual revenue; ensuring equity in the $3.5 billion of property taxes collected by New Hampshire's 234 municipalities; and directing a staff of more than 130 professionals charged with fairly and efficiently collecting taxes from the state's citizens, businesses, utilities, and hospitals.
Stepp's term as commissioner runs until Sept. 1, 2020.
