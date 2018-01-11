Business

IRS rolls out new income tax withholding guidelines

By ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writer

January 11, 2018 02:22 PM

The Internal Revenue Service is making changes to the guidelines that help workers determine how much of their paycheck is withheld by their employer as income taxes.

The IRS rolled out new income-tax withholding tables Thursday as it begins to adapt to changes in the tax law enacted last month.

The guidelines require employers to use new withholding tax rates no later than Feb. 15.

Individual taxpayers aren't required to make any changes right now.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later this year, the IRS expects to revise the Form W-4, which employees use to ultimately determine how much of their pay is withheld toward income taxes.

The IRS also plans to release a new withholding calculator to help individual taxpayers determine the correct amount of withholding by the end of February.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science

    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is a civilization scale mission, set to look back to the first galaxies formed after the Big Bang and help answer the question "are we alone in the universe?" After passing a key test at Johnson Space Center designed to simulate the cold vacuum of space, Webb is ready for the next step ahead of a launch in 2019.

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science 2:04

NASA's Webb telescope tested for space, ready for science
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video