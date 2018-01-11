The Latest: Hickenlooper praises closure of 2 coal plants

The Latest on Gov. John Hickenlooper's final state of the state address to the Legislature (all times local):
11:55 a.m.
Gov. John Hickenlooper says his administration's promotion of green energy must continue — for the sake of Colorado's economic future.
In his state of the state address Thursday, Hickenlooper praised plans by Xcel Energy to close two coal-powered electricity plants in Pueblo.
He told lawmakers focusing on renewable energy will create jobs.
He said he wasn't sure what critics don't like — the cleaner air or the lower utility bills.
Many Republican lawmakers have strived to protect a struggling coal industry.
____
11:50 a.m.
Gov. John Hickenlooper says it's past time for Washington lawmakers to stop their efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.
Hickenlooper has argued for fixing the act — not repeal.
He told lawmakers in Thursday's state of the state address that the act has cut the number of uninsured Coloradans in half.
He says the security of having health care promotes economic development.
He told lawmakers that "We need our friends in Washington to finally move past the tired fight over the Affordable Care Act."
____
11:40 a.m.
Gov. John Hickenlooper drew a standing ovation in an address to lawmakers by calling for an end to sexual harassment.
In Thursday's state of the state address, the term-limited governor called for bipartisanship to accomplish his goals.
He asked lawmakers gathered in the state House of Representatives to pledge that sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Colorado.
Lawmakers stood and applauded loudly.
Legislative leaders are formally reviewing the Capitol's workplace harassment policy following harassment allegations against a handful of lawmakers.
____
11:30 a.m.
Gov. John Hickenlooper says that, by nearly every measure, Colorado is perhaps stronger than at any point in its history.
But he warned lawmakers in his final state of the state address on Thursday that there's a lot to do in 2018.
He says his priorities include shoring up the public employees' pension fund, legislation to safely cap so-called orphan oil and gas wells that can pose a danger of explosion, attacking the opioid epidemic and rural development.
Hickenlooper also says he wants action to fix a constitutional measure, known as the Gallagher Amendment, that restricts personal property tax collections and harms rural communities' ability to pay for essential services.
____
11:25 a.m.
Gov. John Hickenlooper says Colorado's economy has advanced powerfully since he took office in 2011.
Back then, he said in his state of the state speech Thursday, Colorado ranked 26th in unemployment and 40th in job growth among U.S. states.
He says the economy was in disarray and the worst year for job seekers in generations had just ended.
He says regulatory reform and an open-for-business attitude have made Colorado "one of the best places for business in America."
It's the final state of the state address for the governor, who is term-limited.
____
11:15 a.m.
Colorado's term-limited governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, is delivering his final state of the state address to the Legislature.
The Democrat's address on Thursday comes one week after he vigorously defended Colorado's marijuana experiment after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued new pot guidance to federal law enforcement.
Hickenlooper reluctantly accepted voters' decision in 2012 to create the nation's first recreational pot industry. But he has insisted it be tightly regulated. That regulatory framework has become a highlight of his administration.
The former Denver mayor was elected in 2010 and narrowly defeated former Rep. Bob Beauprez in 2014's GOP-dominant election.
____
10:10 a.m.
Colorado's term-limited governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, is set to deliver his final state of the state address to the Legislature.
Hickenlooper is expected Thursday to urge lawmakers to take advantage of a better-than-usual budget outlook to make down payments on schools, public employee pensions, rural broadband and roads.
The Democrat's address comes one week after he vigorously defended Colorado's marijuana experiment after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued new pot guidance to federal law enforcement.
Hickenlooper reluctantly accepted voters' decision in 2012 to create the nation's first recreational pot industry. But he has insisted it be tightly regulated. That regulatory framework has become a highlight of his administration.
The former Denver mayor was elected in 2010 and narrowly defeated former Rep. Bob Beauprez in 2014's GOP-dominant election.
