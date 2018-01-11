Democratic lawmakers want to subpoena Trump Organization

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks during a House Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic members of the House oversight committee are asking the Republican chairman to subpoena the Trump Organization to produce long-ago requested documents, and to begin a serious investigation into President Donald Trump’s conflicts of interests. The letter was sent to Chairman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina on Thursday _ the one year anniversary of Trump’s news conference announcing efforts to avoid conflicts. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo