Group: Israel OKs more construction in West Bank settlements

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 04:51 AM

JERUSALEM

An Israeli anti-settlement group says the government has approved over a thousand new housing units in the West Bank, which Palestinians seek as part of their future state.

Hagit Ofran of the Peace Now movement said on Thursday that 1,122 were approved this week.

Ofran says the government is "trying to prevent the possibility for peace and a two state solution." She says it "adds more people Israel will need to evict in a peace agreement."

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and has since built dozens of settlements there.

Much of the international community views the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace. Israel says the fate of settlements must be resolved through negotiations.

