Coal executive's 'wish list' finds success under Trump

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007 file photo, Robert "Bob" Murray, founder and chairman of Cleveland-based Murray Energy Corp., arrives at a news conference at the entrance to the Crandall Canyon Mine, in northwest of Huntington, Utah. In the early days of the Trump administration, Murray, the head of one of America’s largest coal companies sent a four-page “action plan” to the White House calling for rollbacks of key environmental and mine safety regulations he claimed would help revive the struggling mining industry. A review by The Associated Press of that March 1, 2017, plan shows Murray, an early Trump campaign supporter, has gotten about half the items on his wish list. Still others, such as eliminating federal tax credits for wind turbines and solar panels, failed to win approval in Congress.
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007 file photo, Robert "Bob" Murray, founder and chairman of Cleveland-based Murray Energy Corp., arrives at a news conference at the entrance to the Crandall Canyon Mine, in northwest of Huntington, Utah. In the early days of the Trump administration, Murray, the head of one of America’s largest coal companies sent a four-page “action plan” to the White House calling for rollbacks of key environmental and mine safety regulations he claimed would help revive the struggling mining industry. A review by The Associated Press of that March 1, 2017, plan shows Murray, an early Trump campaign supporter, has gotten about half the items on his wish list. Still others, such as eliminating federal tax credits for wind turbines and solar panels, failed to win approval in Congress. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007 file photo, Robert "Bob" Murray, founder and chairman of Cleveland-based Murray Energy Corp., arrives at a news conference at the entrance to the Crandall Canyon Mine, in northwest of Huntington, Utah. In the early days of the Trump administration, Murray, the head of one of America’s largest coal companies sent a four-page “action plan” to the White House calling for rollbacks of key environmental and mine safety regulations he claimed would help revive the struggling mining industry. A review by The Associated Press of that March 1, 2017, plan shows Murray, an early Trump campaign supporter, has gotten about half the items on his wish list. Still others, such as eliminating federal tax credits for wind turbines and solar panels, failed to win approval in Congress. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo

Business

Coal executive's 'wish list' finds success under Trump

By MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press

January 11, 2018 12:26 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

A coal company executive's "wish list" of actions that seek to roll back environmental and mine safety regulations has caught the eye of the Trump administration.

A review of the memo by The Associated Press shows that the chairman and CEO of Ohio-based Murray Energy, Robert "Bob" Murray, has gotten about half the items on his list. Murray was an early campaign supporter of President Donald Trump and has been a major GOP political donor.

In the plus category, the coal company executive asked for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accords. He wanted revoked the Clean Power Plan, President Barack Obama's signature effort to limit planet-warming emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Some priorities, such as eliminating federal tax credits for wind turbines and solar panels, have floundered.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video