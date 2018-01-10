Business

Security officials outline scenarios for oil protester trial

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 07:11 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

FARGO, N.D.

An official planning security for the trial of a woman accused of shooting at law officers during the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests says he doesn't expect trouble, but is preparing for "whatever occurs."

Red Fawn Fallis is scheduled for trial Jan. 29 in U.S. District Court in Fargo. She has pleaded not guilty to civil disorder and weapons charges.

Acting North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dan Orr is in charge of courthouse security. He tells KFGO radio he doesn't think the protests will approach the level of those on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, where 761 arrests were made between August 2016 and February 2017.

However, Orr says his office is discussing "many different possibilities" with area law enforcement agencies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fallis faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video