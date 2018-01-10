Security officials outline scenarios for oil protester trial

An official planning security for the trial of a woman accused of shooting at law officers during the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests says he doesn't expect trouble, but is preparing for "whatever occurs."
Red Fawn Fallis is scheduled for trial Jan. 29 in U.S. District Court in Fargo. She has pleaded not guilty to civil disorder and weapons charges.
Acting North Dakota U.S. Marshal Dan Orr is in charge of courthouse security. He tells KFGO radio he doesn't think the protests will approach the level of those on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, where 761 arrests were made between August 2016 and February 2017.
However, Orr says his office is discussing "many different possibilities" with area law enforcement agencies.
Fallis faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted.
