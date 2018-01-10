Business

Pennsylvania to unseal first bids in casino expansion

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:15 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania gambling regulators are preparing to auction the first of 10 mini-casino licenses as the state government looks for cash to patch up a budget deficit.

Bids from the state's existing casino owners will be unsealed Wednesday by Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board officials. Bids start at $7.5 million to operate 750 slot machines and the winner can buy a separate certificate for $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

Bidders also must pick a location. Pennsylvania already rakes in more tax revenue from gambling than any other state.

Sen. Mario Scavello, whose committee handles gambling legislation, says he thinks casino owners will seek locations alongside major highways.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alan Woinski of Gaming USA Corp., a New Jersey-based consultancy, says it'll be difficult for casino owners to find a good location, since the law put many areas off-limits.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video