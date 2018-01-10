Business

Amnesty offered for bridge's cashless tolling scofflaws

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:11 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

ALBANY, N.Y.

Motorists who owe New York state money for unpaid Thruway tolls while driving over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge are being given a chance to pay up.

The Thruway Authority says it's launching a three-week amnesty program to give cashless tolling customers who pay tolls by mail and have open violations the opportunity to pay what they owe for crossing the former Tappan Zee Bridge.

Eligible motorists will receive a letter from the agency saying they must pay all outstanding toll balances by Feb. 21, the end of the three-week amnesty period.

The amnesty is available for toll by mail customers with violations incurred between late April 2016 through Jan. 31.

The authority is also taking steps to educate motorists about how to pay cashless tolling bills on time.

