Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle to leave in June

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 06:14 PM

NEW YORK

Domino's Pizza says CEO Patrick Doyle will leave the company at the end of June, after eight years running the pizza chain.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company did not give a reason for the departure. He'll be replaced on July 1 by Richard Allison, who currently oversees the company's restaurants outside the U.S.

Domino's has performed well of late, and has benefited from making ordering easy. It takes orders from tweets, text messages and voice-activated devices, such as Amazon's Echo.

Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc., which are up 26 percent in the last year, fell 2.8 percent to $201 in after-hours trading Tuesday.

