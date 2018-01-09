Business

Tennessee pastor accused of sexual assault has book canceled

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 05:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

A publishing house has canceled plans to publish a book by a Tennessee pastor who has been accused of sexual assault.

The Commercial Appeal and The New York Times report Christian publisher Bethany House announced Monday that it has canceled publication of "The Ridiculously Good Marriage" by Andy Savage. The publisher said the book may remain on retail websites for a short time until those are updated.

The move comes after allegations by a woman who says Savage sexually assaulted her while she was a 17-year-old high school senior in Texas in 1998.

Savage has made a statement on the website of Highpoint Church in Memphis, acknowledging he was involved in a sexual incident with a female high school student while he was on a Texas church staff.

