The Latest: Senate urging caution on nuclear debacle bills

The Latest on the opening of South Carolina's 2018 legislative session (all times local):
1 p.m.
South Carolina Senate leaders are warning colleagues not to be swayed by lobbyists affiliated with a proposed takeover of a troubled South Carolina utility company.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey on Tuesday cautioned senators not to make decisions on legislation related the fallout from the failed reactor construction effort at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman also urged members not to act rashly in any way that might harm the state's ability to attract new business.
Virginia-based Dominion Energy has proposed a $14.6 billion takeover of majority owner SCANA, including $1.3 billion in refunds to ratepayers.
Both chambers have been working on legislation dealing with the debacle. Floor debate on half a dozen House bills could begin as early as next week.
___
Noon
A group representing black business leaders in South Carolina supports drilling off of the state's coast.
The South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the expansion of offshore drilling could offer an economic boon for some of the state's impoverished areas, including many occupied by minorities.
Chairman Stephen Gilchrist told AP the chamber also supports lowering tax rates to make South Carolina more attractive for businesses. Gilchrist says many of the proposals emerged from a recent meeting at the White House with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Last week, the Trump administration announced a five-year drilling plan that could open new areas of oil and gas exploration in areas off the East Coast from Florida to Maine, where drilling has been blocked for decades.
___
6:15 a.m.
South Carolina lawmakers are returning for a session sure to be focused on how to help utility ratepayers recover from a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction debacle.
The House and Senate officially begin their sessions at noon Tuesday. Both chambers have already started work on bills to address the financial meltdown of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project, although House Republicans are further along and could begin floor debate as early as next week.
In addition, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill told The Associated Press on Monday that GOP lawmakers are also prioritizing continued reforms of the state retirement system.
In an opinion column over the weekend, House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford laid out his party's priorities, including reducing the state income tax and expanding gambling and medical marijuana.
