Business

State Senate Democrat proposes anti-harassment rules change

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota's top Senate Democrat has proposed new legislative rules that would have the nonpartisan legislative staff agency conduct investigations into allegations of harassment.

Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton outlined the change Tuesday to the Joint Legislative Procedure Committee. The panel didn't immediately vote on the proposal.

The new rules would apply to the harassment of legislators, lobbyists, interns, pages and legislative employees by people holding those positions.

The plan would require lawmakers or legislatives employee who become aware of harassment to report it to the Legislative Research Council. That agency would investigate complaints under the change.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sutton says the Legislature's current harassment policy is restrictive, sparse and confusing. He is a Democratic candidate for governor.

The panel on Tuesday did endorse a small change moving a section of rules prohibiting sexual harassment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video