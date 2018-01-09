Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers:
Muskogee Phoenix. Jan. 6, 2018.
Jim Blair's leadership as executive director of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame will be missed following his resignation after nearly five years at the helm.
Blair cited frustration with the fragmented strategy city officials seem to have adopted to promote tourism and "the continuing struggle to obtain funding on a consistent basis" in his letter of resignation to OMHOF's governing board.
Blair's legacy will be cemented in OMHOF's continuing success and the future of G Fest.
He offered to help coordinate the annual music event.
OMHOF has rebounded after nearly permanently closing its doors in 2012.
It is the venue for weekly music events and holds a critical place in the development of the downtown Depot District.
A revamped G Fest will return for its third year this summer. The first two events attracted patrons from 26 states and pumped approximately $6 million into the local economy.
Those are great stepping stones and should not be underestimated.
Blair has a passion for music and for the success of OMHOF. That passion fueled the creation of G Fest.
Blair soon may no longer be the leader at OMHOF or G Fest.
But the foundation of any future success of each was laid by Blair.
Tulsa World. Jan. 9, 2018.
Oklahoma's fiscal landslide might finally be easing. Thank goodness.
State Treasurer Ken Miller reports that in 2017, state revenue increased in comparison to the same months in 2016, 11 of 12 months.
A year ago, the state was facing a huge and terrifying decrease in state revenue, caused by a faltering economy and bad fiscal choices by the Oklahoma Legislature. Every major revenue stream in the state was declining.
In 2017, that finally reversed. State tax collections were $667.6 million over 2016 levels, a growth of 6.2 percent. If that trend were to continue — and that's the way it's supposed to work if the economy grows and the Legislature doesn't screw it up — it would certainly be good news for Oklahoma.
It seems that the sucking hole of state finance might finally have stopped growing, but it would be wrong — and foolish — to say the crisis has passed for three reasons:
— The state might yet face a budget hole next year, although it might be smaller than previous years' challenges. The Legislature's choice to cover last year's budget hole with one-time funding will quickly consume growth revenue.
— The state still hasn't balanced its current year's budget, which is constitutionally questionable and will consume more money early in the upcoming legislative session.
— The state hasn't started to recover from years of budget cuts to critical core programs: public schools, higher education, health and mental health.
Treasurer Miller's fiscal report is good news. It's certainly better than the alternative, continued collapse. But it doesn't remove the necessity for the Legislature to find new, sustainable revenue that will allow the state to grow out of the deep pit it remains in.
The Oklahoman. Jan. 9, 2018.
For the past 27 years, Ann Felton Gilliland has had a job that literally transforms people's lives. As she says, "It's been a blessing for me — I get to do it."
Gilliland is CEO of Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. That's 30 years of giving lower-income Oklahomans a new start and a brighter future through home ownership.
In October, the organization celebrated construction of its 900th house. It has built homes in 18 communities in the metro area, and developed three neighborhoods composed entirely of Habitat houses. This month, it is building its third ReStore, where folks can buy new and used building materials, appliances and furniture.
In a late-December interview with The Oklahoman's Helen Ford Wallace, Gilliland recalled the organization's original, tiny office at NW 9 and McKinley, and an operation run entirely by volunteers. Today, Habitat has 51 staff members, six building superintendents, a 20,000-square-foot warehouse and two ReStores.
The original Habitat houses were frame structures with "no garage, a storage shed in the back, one bathroom," Gilliland said. Today, "we have a number of different house plans. They're all brick, two-car garage, they're two bathrooms, they're all geothermal — we're one of the most energy-efficient builders in the state."
The organization also has a "critical home repair" program, which each year helps about 50 limited-income families with minor repairs and weatherization for their houses.
The income range for those assisted by Habitat for Humanity is $21,000-$63,000 per year, depending on the size of the family. Applicants undergo background checks and credit checks, the latter to ensure they will be able to afford their house payments.
All families also must go through "homeowner's college," in which they learn about property taxes, insurance, weatherization and upkeep of their property. "Once they get into our program, we do everything we can to ensure their success," Gilliland says.
Those in the program must invest 300 hours of sweat equity. They work alongside the Habitat pros and community volunteers — roughly 9,000 participated in 2017 — who help build the houses.
A typical "frame" day, Gilliland said, begins in the morning and by day's end, "We have a house. It's like an old-fashioned barn raising."
The truss work is handled with assistance from inmates at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center, through a partnership with the Department of Corrections. The arrangement saves Habitat about $1,000 per house, and benefits the inmates, too.
"We don't proselytize at Habitat," Gilliland says, "but we hope they will see Christ in us and know there are people who care about them and want them to succeed."
Habitat is funded privately — through foundations, individuals, churches, etc. For many years, money was the greatest need. Today, Gilliland says, it's finding land to meet the demand. Her goal is before much longer to see Habitat building 60 houses per year.
More volunteers are always welcome. Information is available at www.cohfh.org or by calling 405-232-4828.
"At the end of the day," Gilliland says, "you see the fruits of your labor. You've met the family, you know you've made a difference."
Congratulations on 30 years, and here's to many, many more.
