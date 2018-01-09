Egypt, Eritrea leaders meet as Nile tensions rise

In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, left, meets with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi at the presidential palace, in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The two presidents met amid heightened tensions with Sudan and Ethiopia over border disputes and the construction of a massive upstream dam on the Nile. Egypt fears the soon-to-be completed multi-billion-dollar dam in Ethiopia could cut into its share of the river, which provides nearly all its freshwater. MENA via AP)