FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to the media in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey will take center stage on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, as she gives her first state of the state address since being catapulted to the governor’s office nine months ago. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo

Business

Budget, elections on mind as lawmakers begin '18 session

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 03:40 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery to begin the 2018 legislative session.

Legislators convene at noon Tuesday to begin a session under an election year backdrop. Lawmakers and state offices are up for election in 2018.

The session will be dominated by two major budgetary issues: prisons and the Children's Health Insurance Program. Alabama is facing a court order to improve mental health care in prisons. The state will have to pick up some of the cost of the insurance program if Congress does not renew funding.

Daycare regulations, a teacher pay raise and ethics reform are other issues that could come before legislators.

Gov. Kay Ivey will give her first State of the State address Tuesday evening. Ivey became governor nine months ago after the resignation of then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

