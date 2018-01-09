Business

NY state comptroller to discuss budget challenges for 2018

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:14 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York's chief fiscal officer will be discussing challenges facing lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo as they negotiate a state budget.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is the featured speaker Tuesday morning at a forum being held at the Times Union newspaper building in suburban Albany.

DiNapoli, a Democrat, will discuss such issues as the state's budget deficit — estimated at over $4 billion — and the federal tax overhaul and how it will impact New York.

Those are just two of the major issues Cuomo and the Legislature will wrangle over as they formulate a spending plan that's due by April 1, the start of the state's new fiscal year.

DiNapoli has been comptroller since 2007. He's the sole trustee of the state's more than $200 billion pension fund.

