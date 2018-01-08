Senate GOP makes repeal of Sunday booze sales ban a priority

Repealing Indiana's Sunday retail alcohol sales ban is a top priority for state Senate Republicans.
The measure was included in the majority GOP's agenda for the session, which was unveiled Monday.
Republican Senate leader David Long says Republicans recognize that the "time has come."
A bill sponsored by Senate Public Policy committee Chairman Ron Alting would allow Sunday sales between noon and 8 p.m.
The measure is scheduled for a Wednesday hearing in Alting's committee.
However, a measure that would allow convenience stores and big box retailers to sell cold — and not just warm — beer faces a far more uncertain fate.
Alting, of Lafayette, has pledged to bring that bill up for a yes or no vote in his committee.
