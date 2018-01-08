Baltimore County to sue drug companies over opioid crisis

Business

January 08, 2018 12:04 PM

BALTIMORE

Following the example of many other counties afflicted by the opioid crisis across the country, Baltimore County intends to file a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers and opioid distributors to recoup costs.

The county government released a statement Monday morning announcing its intention to seek monetary damages. County Executive Kevin Kamenetz says they believe the pharmaceutical industry "pressured and cajoled" doctors into prescribing opioids for chronic pain, misrepresenting the risk of addiction and leading to an increase of overdoses from heroin and prescription drug abused.

In the first six months of 2017, Baltimore County recorded 187 substance-related deaths, incurring costs related to first-responder intervention, counseling programs, employee prescription expense and loss of revenue, among other expenses.

The county will seek consolidation for trial with other similar cases.

