Business

The Latest: Colorado looks at new rules after fatal blast

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:02 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DENVER

The Latest on proposed new oil and gas pipeline rules in Colorado (all times local):

10 a.m.

Colorado regulators are considering proposed new rules for thousands of oil and gas pipelines in Colorado after a fatal explosion last year blamed on leaking gas.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission opened two days of hearings Monday on regulations for installing, testing and shutting down flow lines, which carry oil and gas from wells to nearby equipment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rules are in response to a house explosion in the town of Firestone last April that killed two people. Investigators said the explosion was caused by odorless, unrefined gas leaking from a severed flow line.

The new rules are a significant expansion of existing ones. A final version will be drawn up after the hearings.

The commission will vote after that, but no date has been set.

____

9:40 a.m.

Energy companies, local governments and advocacy groups will debate proposed new rules for thousands of oil and gas pipelines in Colorado after a fatal explosion last year blamed on leaking gas.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission opens two days of hearings Monday on regulations for installing, testing and shutting down flow lines, which carry oil and gas from wells to nearby equipment.

The rules are in response to a house explosion in the town of Firestone last April that killed two people. Investigators said the explosion was caused by odorless, unrefined gas leaking from a severed flow line.

The new rules are a significant expansion of existing ones. A final version will be drawn up after the hearings.

The commission will vote after that, but no date has been set.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video