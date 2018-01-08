Colorado debates new gas line rules after fatal explosion

FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, workers dismantle the charred remains of a house where an explosion killed two people in Firestone, Colo. Energy companies, local governments and advocacy groups will debate proposed new rules for oil and gas pipelines in Colorado after the fatal explosion last year blamed on leaking gas. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission opens two days of hearings Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, on regulations for installing, testing and shutting down lines that carry oil and gas from wells to equipment. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo