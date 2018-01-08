Business

The Latest: Iowa lawmakers gavel in for new session

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:39 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

The Latest on the first day of the latest session of the Iowa Legislature (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Iowa Legislature has formally launched its latest session.

Legislative leaders from both chambers gaveled in shortly after 10 a.m. Monday at the state Capitol. The day is expected to be focused mostly on ceremonial speeches.

Republicans who hold majorities in the Senate and House will set the agenda for the session, and they've indicated that overhauling Iowa's tax code will be high on their to-do list. A proposal has not been shared publicly.

Any plan to cut taxes must be balanced with Iowa's roughly $7.2 billion budget, which has been below projections in recent years. That's led to multiple reductions to government spending.

There's also growing pressure for legislators to address ongoing problems with the state's privatized Medicaid program. Health care providers and patients have complained about reduced services. State officials have defended the program.

