Audit: Missouri increasingly late on income tax refunds

Missouri issued income tax refunds later last year, largely because it was short of cash, according to an audit released Monday by state Auditor Nicole Galloway's office.
The state was late in issuing refunds to at least 555,000 individual taxpayers last fiscal year, according to her office. On nearly 155,000 of those refunds, the state was so late that it paid more than $420,000 in interest. State law requires interest be paid if refunds are not issued within 45 days of filing.
That's up from the roughly 485,000 refunds issued past the 45-day deadline in the previous fiscal year, which include 83,000 that cost the state $306,000 in interest, the audit said.
Galloway's office compared the recent delays to fiscal year 2008, when the state paid out 80 percent of refunds by mid-April.
Never miss a local story.
The delay is partly due to the state's limited cash reserves, which Galloway's office said have been dwindling since the recession.
"The administration is balancing its checkbook on the backs of individual taxpaying Missourians — that is simply unacceptable," Galloway, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Throughout this audit, my office received thousands of calls and emails from taxpayers who were rightfully frustrated because they were not receiving the money they were owed."
According to the audit, the state Office of Administration prioritized other bills and expenses above paying taxpayer refunds. The audit also found that the state Department of Revenue gave priority to paying larger refunds first to avoid owing more interest.
Comments