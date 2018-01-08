German factory orders dip in November, but trend positive

Business

Germany's Economy Ministry says factory orders in Europe's biggest economy slipped by 0.4 percent in November after three months of gains. It says the dip was largely due to fluctuations in bulk orders and the overall trend remains positive.

November's month-on-month decline followed gains of 0.7 percent in October and 1.3 percent in September. The ministry said Monday that there was a 0.7 percent gain in orders from other nations in the 19-nation eurozone, but domestic demand was off 0.4 percent and there was a 1.2 percent drop in orders from countries outside the eurozone.

The German economy is in good shape, with surveys showing business confidence close to a record high and economic data supporting the optimism. A preliminary figure for 2017 economic growth is due on Thursday.

