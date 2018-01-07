Business

Illinois attorney general offers guide on used-car buying

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 05:42 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is reminding residents of consumer protections when it comes to buying used cars.

She's issued an online guide with tips, including details about a recent state law that requires more disclosures from used car dealers.

The law requires dealers to offer a limited powertrain warranty in the first 15 days or 500 miles. Before the law, dealers could sell any used vehicle without a warranty.

Her office's tips include determining the fair market value of the vehicle, shopping around for financing before visiting dealerships and obtaining reports on the title and vehicle history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She also suggested arranging a pre-purchase inspection.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video