Business

Nebraska businesses urged to consider filing reports online

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 05:28 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska business entities are being encouraged to file their annual and biennial reports online as the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office plans to relocate its business services division this month.

Secretary of State John Gale says business entities can either file online or download the paperwork and mail it in.

The business services division, as well as licensing and notary divisions, will move out of the State Capitol and into a building on N Street the week of Jan. 22 while upgrades to the heating and air conditioning system are made at the Capitol building.

Gale says the phone numbers, the mailing address and email address to the business office will stay the same.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reports for corporations, due by March 1, can be made online at www.sos.ne.gov .

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video