Nebraska businesses urged to consider filing reports online

Nebraska business entities are being encouraged to file their annual and biennial reports online as the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office plans to relocate its business services division this month.
Secretary of State John Gale says business entities can either file online or download the paperwork and mail it in.
The business services division, as well as licensing and notary divisions, will move out of the State Capitol and into a building on N Street the week of Jan. 22 while upgrades to the heating and air conditioning system are made at the Capitol building.
Gale says the phone numbers, the mailing address and email address to the business office will stay the same.
Reports for corporations, due by March 1, can be made online at www.sos.ne.gov .
