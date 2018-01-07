Business

Oklahoma treasurer says December state revenue up 12 percent

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:32 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma's treasurer says taxes collected by the state in December jumped 12 percent over the same month a year ago, indicating that Oklahoma's economy is growing.

Treasurer Ken Miller says gross receipts to the state treasury in December totaled $1 billion, up $108 million over receipts in December 2016. Miller says gross receipts for the year totaled $11.45 billion, about $668 million more than collections in 2016.

Miller says gross receipts in 2016 were higher than the same month of the prior year in all but one month.

Gross production taxes on oil and natural gas production generated about $56 million in December, an increase of about 43 percent from December 2016. Personal and corporate income tax collections totaled $351 million, an increase of 10 percent from the prior year.

