Business

Mississippi governor's State of the State set for Tuesday

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 09:46 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is preparing to discuss his legislative priorities for 2018.

The Republican delivers his State of the State speech at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol. It be carried live by Mississippi Public Broadcasting on radio and TV and online.

During his 2017 speech, Bryant said legislators should consider creating a state lottery. They didn't do it then, but the issue could be debated this year as lawmakers seek a new source of state revenue. Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery.

Bryant's second term ends in January 2020.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said last year that his main long-term goal is to improve Mississippi's struggling foster care program. He also called on lawmakers to be frugal with the state budget and to rebuild the rainy day fund.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video