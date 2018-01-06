Ecuador's new vice president Maria Vicuna flashes a thumbs up as she leaves the National Assembly, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Ecuador has chosen Vicuna to replace Jorge Glas, who was sentenced to 6 years in jail for his role in a bribery scheme involving the Brazilian company at the center of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal.
Ecuador's new vice president Maria Vicuna flashes a thumbs up as she leaves the National Assembly, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Ecuador has chosen Vicuna to replace Jorge Glas, who was sentenced to 6 years in jail for his role in a bribery scheme involving the Brazilian company at the center of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal. Dolores Ochoa AP Photo
Business

Ecuador selects new VP after Odebrecht scandal conviction

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:18 PM

QUITO, Ecuador

Ecuador has chosen a new vice president to replace Jorge Glas, who was sentenced to 6 years in jail for his role in a bribery scheme involving the Brazilian company at the center of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal.

Lawmakers selected Maria Alejandra Vicuna in a vote Saturday. The 40-year-old psychologist previously served as interim vice president and minister of urban development and housing.

Glas was convicted in December, becoming one of the highest-ranking leaders in the region to lose his post as a result of the Odebrecht scandal. The construction company has admitted to paying $800 million to politicians, their campaigns and political parties in order to secure lucrative public works contracts.

