Business

Low tides, high winds spur nuclear plant to reduce power

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 05:55 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J.

The nation's oldest operating nuclear plant has reduced its power after unusually low tides and high winds impacted the water levels in its intake canal.

Oyster Creek declared an unusual event around 5:25 a.m. Saturday. That's the lowest of four emergency classification levels used by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Although water levels later returned to normal, plant officials say the unusual event declaration will remain in place until operators confirm the environmental anomaly won't recur with the next tidal change.

A plant spokeswoman says minimum water levels were established "as one of many conservative measures" to ensure that operators have access to multiple and redundant sources of cooling water should the plant need to be shut down quickly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oyster Creek is located in Lacey Township, about 60 miles (96 km) east of Philadelphia.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video