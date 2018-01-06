The Latest: GOP lawmaker says no decisions yet on DACA

President Donald Trump, right, welcomes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., third from left, to the podium to speak during a news conference after participating in a Congressional Republican Leadership Retreat at Camp David, Md., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Also pictured is House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, second from left, and Vice President Mike Pence, second from right. Andrew Harnik AP Photo