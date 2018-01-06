County employees save security funding in Rapid City

County employees sent a barrage of written and verbal complains when commissioners cut funding for security at the administration building in Rapid City.
It worked. The Rapid City Journal reports that the county commissioners buckled and agreed to reinstate security at the Pennington County Administration Building.
The building's employees say they're often in need of security to curb bad behavior among individuals who visit to pay taxes, renew vehicle registration or conduct business with county offices. They say they've been sworn at or forced to witness fights among people standing in line.
County officials slashed security funding for the 2018 budget last fall to manage proposed raises for county employees.
Never miss a local story.
The commissioners voted unanimously in late December to reinstate the funding after fielding many complaints from employees.
Comments