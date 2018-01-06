Federal tax reform raises questions for Maine

Lawmakers will have to figure out whether Maine needs to make any changes in responses to tax reform legislation recently passed by Congress.
Maine's revenue division is expected to release a report at the end of January about what Maine may have to do to conform to the new law.
The $1.5 trillion plan cuts taxes broadly while bestowing its richest benefits on companies and wealthy individuals.
It's unclear what exact steps Maine would have to take. But lawmakers are already hinting there could at a political fight over such efforts.
Never miss a local story.
Maine Republican Sen. Dana Dow is Senate chair of the Legislature's joint taxation committee and said he expects Maine will have more than a "simple little conformity bill" on its hands.
Comments