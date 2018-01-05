Business

Candidate plans to cut Idaho taxes if he's elected governor

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:20 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

BOISE, Idaho

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says he plans to cut Idaho's sales, individual and corporate tax rates to 5 percent each if he's elected governor of the state.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Republican candidate made public on Thursday highlights of his economic plan, which includes the elimination of the sales tax on groceries and the personal property tax on businesses.

Labrador says Idaho has some of the highest income tax rates in the region and a problematic tax code.

According to the Idaho Tax Commission, the state has a 6 percent rate for sales tax, a 7.4 percent rate for corporate tax and a 7.4 percent rate for individual income.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist are among the other candidates running for governor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video