Florida gas prices reached a 3-year high in 2017. It likely won’t get better this year.

Natural disasters’ effect on the fuel supply and rising demand drove Florida’s average gas prices to a three-year-high in 2017.
And 2018 should be even higher.
That’s the analysis from the American Automobile Association and the Energy Information Administration. In 2017, according to AAA, Florida’s $2.37 per gallon of regular average remained in line with the $2.39 national average. Prices reached their highest national average in 2017, $2.67, on Sept. 8, the day before before their highest Florida average, $2.73. A week earlier, Hurricane Harvey ruined gasoline distribution routes and shut down some of the nation’s largest oil refineries.
The Energy Information Administration predicts a $2.51 national average for the year of 2018, which is exactly where AAA says Miami is right now.
Never miss a local story.
None of this approaches 2014, when Floridians paid $3.34 per gallon.
“After a quick jump at the pump last week, prices are relatively stable right now across the southeastern U.S., and should begin to take a downward turn soon,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a release. “Gas prices normally decline during January and February, as gasoline demand hits the lowest levels of the year. The pump-price plunge has faced resistance from oil prices which have been trading at 2-year highs. Oil analysts believe the oil market is somewhat inflated due to geopolitical tensions and supply concerns, but prices should decline soon.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments