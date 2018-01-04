Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

More Videos 1:01 ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says Pause 0:53 Barbershop business is booming in Miami 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:49 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:21 Florida man carries frozen iguana 0:35 Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. AP

