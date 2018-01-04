Business

NY governor: Those who must work face 'ugly' commute

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:32 AM



NEW YORK

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says people who absolutely have to go to work during the snowstorm face an "ugly, long commute."

Cuomo said Thursday on NY1 that roads are "terrible" in New York City, suburban Long Island and Westchester County — and will continue to deteriorate throughout the day.

Cuomo noted that the snow, wind and biting cold are an especially bad combination.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said weather-related problems were causing some transit delays.

Extra snowplows have been brought to the New York City area from upstate.

