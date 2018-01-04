Business

Committee to consider student loan reimbursement bill

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:27 AM

MADISON, Wis.

A legislative committee is set to take comments on a Republican bill that calls for reimbursing student loans for out-of-staters who move into rural areas in Wisconsin.

Rep. Ed Brooks' proposal would require the Higher Education Aids Board to reimburse 40 percent or $25,000, whichever is less, of student loans for someone who has lived in a rural Wisconsin county for at least six months after living out-of-state for at least five years.

The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative is the only group that has registered in support of the bill. No groups have registered against it.

The Assembly Committee on Rural Development and Mining has scheduled a public hearing on the bill Thursday morning in the state Capitol.

