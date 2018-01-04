Business

Snow halts vote on bill to rescue nuclear power plants

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 10:04 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TRENTON, N.J.

A snow storm has resulted in a vote on a roughly $300 million bill that would raise residents' utility costs to rescue New Jersey's nuclear power industry being canceled.

The Democrat-led state Senate canceled its Thursday session because of a snow storm battering the state.

Officials estimate the legislation could mean ratepayers would pay from $31 to $41 more annually.

Officials from the state's biggest utility, PSE&G, say its two nuclear plants are in danger of going broke within two years and would shut down. The nuclear plants account for about 40 percent of the state's electricity production.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The legislation has drawn significant opposition, including from the AARP, environmental groups and industrial utility ratepayers who argue that PSE&G is opportunistically pursuing a bailout.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video