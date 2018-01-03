Business

AG Healey: Eversource agrees to use tax cut to lower rates

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOSTON

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says Eversource has agreed to use the corporate savings it will receive under the new federal tax law to lower rates for its 1.4 million Massachusetts customers.

The Democrat had urged the Department of Public Utilities to recalculate Eversource's recently approved rate hike to reflect the reduction of the federal corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.

Healey said that in its filing Wednesday, Eversource proposed lowering existing rates for NStar Electric customers by about $35 million and to increase rates for its Western Massachusetts Electric Company customers by $16 million, instead of the $25 million approved by the DPU.

Healey has also pushed to have the rates for all major electricity, gas, and water companies recalculated to reflect the lower corporate tax rate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

    Bacardi’s “Forever Cuban” campaign for Havana Club consists of a 60-second video produced and directed by Cuban exiles in Miami featuring Cuban-American actor Raúl Esparza reciting the poem “Island Body” written by poet Richard Blanco.

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide
Barbershop business is booming in Miami 0:53

Barbershop business is booming in Miami

View More Video