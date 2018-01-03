Conductor, passenger injured in deadly Amtrak crash sue

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, cars from an Amtrak train lie spilled onto Interstate 5 below alongside smashed vehicles as some train cars remain on the tracks in DuPont, Wash. A conductor who was injured when a speeding Amtrak train flew off the tracks and onto a Washington state highway last month has filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, against the passenger rail company. Lawyers for Garrick Freeman of Bellevue, Wash., say Amtrak failed to provide a safe work environment. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo